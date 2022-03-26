YOU CAN HELP: March Marginal Madness cleanup sequel Sunday

(Photo courtesy Erik Bell)

Can you follow in their footsteps? Those cleanup volunteers tackled a stretch of West Marginal Way SW last weekend – and tomorrow, volunteers are invited to a followup cleanup, 10 am-noon Sunday (March 27th). Organizer Erik Bell sent the invitation:

This is the finishing touch to last week’s extraordinary cleanup along W. Marginal Way SW. Although highly successful, we didn’t quite make it to the S-curve between the south end of Həʔapus Village Park and CalPortland cement plant. This stretch still has quite a bit of debris to get through but I believe we can knock it out tomorrow.

Our work will make the Duwamish Trail safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, prevent litter from further polluting adjacent waterways, and make this stretch of road more aesthetically pleasing.

This is a grittier-style roadway clean (adults only.) Vests, gloves, buckets and pickup sticks will be provided. Dress in layers for the weather; the environment includes blackberry bushes and lots of debris from car wrecks and dumped materials. This week’s weather may make some areas very muddy so wear footwear and clothes that you don’t mind getting wet and dirty.

Parking: We’ll meet in the parking lot for Həʔapus Village Park (4500 Duwamish Trail). From there we’ll head south along West Marginal and clean towards CalPortland cement plant, just under 1 mile. We’ll work in groups and will be practicing safety first and foremost — especially those cleaning on the west side of West Marginal, which has no sidewalk or shoulder in most places. The east side has a bike path / sidewalk for more buffer from the road. Come for as little or as much as you’d like…bring a friend.

Please reach out with any questions, concerns or carpooling opportunities. I can be reached at 206-852-9552 or on Messenger.