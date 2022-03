Lots of good work by WSB readers lately getting stolen stuff back to their owners, so here’s something else to look for – a stolen motorcycle. The report and photo are from Rebecca, who says this happened last night in Highland Park:

My husband’s black Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from the driveway in the alley between SW Kenyon and Portland St (near 11th SW). The license plate is 0F0048 and the police report case number is 22-64607.