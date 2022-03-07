WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Harbor Avenue shootout

Police confirmed gunfire on Harbor Avenue early Sunday, according to a preliminary summary report. It says they were called about 1:35 am Sunday about possible gunfire in the 1300 block of Harbor (the Don Armeni Boat Ramp vicinity). As officers headed that way, they got an update that, the summary says, “multiple vehicles were involved and actively shooting as they fled the area southbound.” On arrival, they “located a sprawling scene that stretched from the 1300 to the 2300 block.” They found “evidence of a shooting … along this stretch of road,” which generally means casings, but “no victims (and) no property damage,” nor did they find anyone who could tell them more than that “three vehicles were likely involved.”