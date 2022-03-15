Ten for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Moss growing on a Beach Drive tree, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Use this search tool to find the next locations/times.

ONLINE AUCTION FOR THE BRIDGE SCHOOL: Bid right now (through Friday) on items and experiences to support cooperative elementary The Bridge School (WSB sponsor) – go here to get started.

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The managing members (Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners) meet online at 11:45 am – here’s the agenda; here’s where to watch.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

JOIN CAMP LONG’S ADVISORY COUNCIL: Want to help Camp Long thrive? 6:30 tonight, participate in an info session for prospective Advisory Council members. Info’s in our calendar listing.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA MEETING: 7 pm online – link is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 2: Two of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

