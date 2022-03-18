REMINDER: Recycle/reuse + shredding event tomorrow

Before we get to today’s highlights, last reminder about a big event tomorrow (Saturday, March 19th) – the year’s first West Seattle recycle/reuse event, including free shredding (4-box limit), 9 am-noon in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Our previous reminder includes the list of what they’ll be accepting until the trucks fill up. This is a drive-up/ride-up/walk-up event. The event is co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the West Seattle Junction Association