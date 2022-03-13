West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 6 days to West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding event

March 13, 2022 10:57 am
(WSB photo, March 2021)

In case you need to do some sorting before the weekend’s out, we’re reminding you that six days are left until the year’s first free recycle/reuse/shredding event in West Seattle, next Saturday (March 19th), 9 am-noon in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s what you’ll be able to drop off:

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

§ Household batteries (no leaking or broken, tape ends)
§ Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit 4)
§ Small Electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)
§ Small Appliances (non-Freon (microwaves, toasters, etc.)
§ Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes)
§ Styrofoam (Clean & Dry – remove labels and tape)
§ Clothing (shoes, pants, shirts, purses, belts)
§ Curtains and drapes
§ Small propane canisters (camp-stove size)

More information here: seattle.gov/utilities/your-services/collection-and-disposal/recycling/beyond-the-cart

The event is co-presented again this year by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the West Seattle Junction Association

