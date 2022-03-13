COUNTDOWN: 6 days to West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding event

(WSB photo, March 2021)

In case you need to do some sorting before the weekend’s out, we’re reminding you that six days are left until the year’s first free recycle/reuse/shredding event in West Seattle, next Saturday (March 19th), 9 am-noon in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s what you’ll be able to drop off:

ACCEPTED ITEMS: § Household batteries (no leaking or broken, tape ends)

§ Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit 4)

§ Small Electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

§ Small Appliances (non-Freon (microwaves, toasters, etc.)

§ Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes)

§ Styrofoam (Clean & Dry – remove labels and tape)

§ Clothing (shoes, pants, shirts, purses, belts)

§ Curtains and drapes

§ Small propane canisters (camp-stove size) More information here: seattle.gov/utilities/your-services/collection-and-disposal/recycling/beyond-the-cart

The event is co-presented again this year by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the West Seattle Junction Association