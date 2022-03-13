HAPPENING NOW: Paddlers’ Duwamish River competitive cleanup

(WSB photos)

That trophy’s part of what’s up for grabs in a cleanup competition that has dozens of paddlers out on the Duwamish River this afternoon. They launched shortly after noon from the Georgetown side of the river, close to the First Avenue South Bridge.

We talked with one of the organizers, Cari Simson of the Duwamish River Paddling Club. She told us they were splitting into groups to head both north and south, to the areas they thought were most likely to be in need of cleanup, on both sides of the river.

So the kayakers and paddleboarders don’t get bogged down with everything they pick up, Global Diving and Salvage and the Port of Seattle were providing motorized-boat support.

The paddlers are having a friendly competition in categories including Most Mysterious Garbage, Most Colorful Garbage, Most Re-Useful Garbage, and Most Wearable Garbage. We hope to get an update later on the results of what organizers have dubbed River Booty 2022.