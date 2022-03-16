Ferry-dock project, parenting advice, theater, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Busy day/night ahead:

(Thanks to Troop 41169 for the pic from Tuesday’s cookie booth at Westwood Village QFC)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Last five days for cookie season, with more booths this afternoon/evening in West Seattle – check the lookup for the location/time of one near you.

PURIM CARNIVAL: Kol HaNeshamah invites the community to a Purim Carnival at Camp Long‘s east picnic shelter (5200 35th SW), 4-5:30 pm – schedule of events is in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK PROJECT: The Community Advisory Group‘s second meeting about potential alternatives for the dock/terminal replacement – current site? another site? same size? larger? etc. – is online tonight, 6-8 pm. Go here to register to watch. Here’s our coverage of the previous meeting two weeks ago.

TEACHING TEENS ABOUT CONSENT: The West Seattle High School PTSA welcomes all parents to its online meeting at 7 pm including a talk with a parenting educator about “Consent Etc.” More information, and the registration link, can be found in our calendar listing.

SAY GAY SEATTLE POSTCARD WRITING: Local advocates are gathering at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) tonight, 7-8:30 pm, to write postcards to Florida’s governor protesting that state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law.

THEATER PREVIEW: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” opens tomorrow at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) and you can see the preview performance tonight at a discount, 7:30 pm – get ticket(s) here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!