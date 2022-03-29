EGG HUNT: Fauntleroy Community Association’s event approaches

It’s almost April, so you might be thinking about springtime fun. Some of the community egg hunts that were annual traditions pre-pandemic won’t be back this year, but the Fauntleroy Community Association is proceeding with its multi-day event. Here’s a reminder as well as a final invitation for volunteer help.

It’s almost here! The Fauntleroy Community Association annual Spring Egg Hunt. You can begin keeping an eye out for eggs in the greater Fauntleroy area starting on April 12 and ending the evening of April 16. Volunteers will be hiding them in public areas, no private properties, between 35th Avenue SW and SW Morgan St. and basically Puget Sound. This is a “no candy” event. The eggs will come out on different days, so when you spy one, grab the little ones and have a blast!

After you open the egg and retrieve the surprise inside, we’d love you to post a picture on social media. Also, we encourage you to recycle the eggs at one of 2 bins that will be located at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Hall up from Endolyne Joe’s, across from the YMCA. Last year we had over 100 eggs returned.

Call or email Candace Blue if you’d like to help. 208-401-8404, leeblue2@hotmail.com