CORONAVIRUS: Mid-March check of West Seattle and countywide trends/stats

With many pandemic-related requirements now lifted or scaled back, it’s time for what will serve as a baseline update of key local numbers. So here’s what we’re seeing on the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*23 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 226 new daily cases countywide (down from 291 when we checked a week ago)

*40 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 6 new hospitalizations daily (down from 11 a week ago)

*49 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 4 deaths daily (down from 5 a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*192 cases between 2/21 and 3/7, down from 330 between 2/6 and 2/20

*3 hospitalizations between 2/21 and 3/7, down from 4 between 2/6 and 2/20

*1 death between 2/21 and 3/7, down from 3 between 2/6 and 2/20

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.1 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*84.8 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87% (up .3% from a week earlier)

98116 – 92% (up .3% from a week earlier)

98126 – 82.8% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98136 – 93% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98146 – 81.7% (up .2% from a week earlier)

Although the city’s West Seattle clinic is closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup.