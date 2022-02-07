What’s ahead for your West Seattle Monday

(Mount Rainier as seen from Don Armeni Boat Ramp, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

FOOD BANK DONATIONS: As reported here Friday, the White Center Food Bank is running low on multiple items and accepting donations 8 am-3:30 pm weekdays, 8th SW and SW 108th.

CITY COUNCIL’S WEEKLY BRIEFING: 2 pm, councilmembers brief each other and the public on what they’re up to and what’s coming up this week. Staffers will also update them on how the city’s State Legislature priorities are proceeding. Watch live at seattlechannel.org.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!