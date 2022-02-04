YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what’s running low at White Center Food Bank

The White Center Food Bank, which also serves south West Seattle, needs your help, if you can donate food. Here’s the announcement we received:

We are running low on the following items and need our community to help fill the shelves:

Soup (pop top)

Broth

Peanut Butter

Rice

Sugar (in a box)

Condiments (BBQ, mustard, mayo)

Oil

Flour

Coffee & Tea

Soy Sauce

Mac and Cheese

Ramen Noodles

Salt

Black Pepper

Donation hours at the food bank are 8 am-3:30 pm M-F, 10829 8th Ave SW.

Please get in touch with a staff member when you arrive and they can help load in.

If those hours or location are not convenient, we have donation barrels located at:

– BECU in Roxbury Safeway

– Moonshot Coffee (White Center)

– Good Day Donuts (White Center)

– Future Primitive Beer (White Center)

– White Center and Fauntleroy Starbucks locations