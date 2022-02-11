West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Big ship at Terminal 5

February 11, 2022 11:34 am
 |   Port of Seattle | West Seattle news

Thanks to Amy Pieper for sending the photo! As noted in our morning traffic (etc.) watch, what might be the biggest ship yet to call at West Seattle’s Terminal 5, a month after its opening, is there today. The MSC Margrit‘s capacity is 13,600 TEUs – more than double the capacity of the first ship to call at T-5 last month. Though it’s only about a decade old, the Northwest Seaport Alliance says MSC Margrit is not shore-power capable, so T-5 has yet to see a ship plug in.

