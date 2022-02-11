WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Big ship at Terminal 5

Thanks to Amy Pieper for sending the photo! As noted in our morning traffic (etc.) watch, what might be the biggest ship yet to call at West Seattle’s Terminal 5, a month after its opening, is there today. The MSC Margrit‘s capacity is 13,600 TEUs – more than double the capacity of the first ship to call at T-5 last month. Though it’s only about a decade old, the Northwest Seaport Alliance says MSC Margrit is not shore-power capable, so T-5 has yet to see a ship plug in.