WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Valentine’s Day edition

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Biznotes related to the big occasions that is just four days away – Valentine’s Day:

VALENTINE’S DAY AT WYATT’S JEWELERS: Extra shopping time if you’re thinking about jewelry for a Valentine’s gift – longtime WSB sponsor Wyatt’s Jewelers in Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) will be open this Sunday (February 13th) and Monday (February 14th), days the store otherwise would be closed. 10 am-6 pm both days!

VALENTINE’S DAY AT ALAIR: Alair gift shop (3280 California SW) also is adding extra days/hours – noon-8 pm Friday (February 11th), 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-3 pm Monday. Proprietor Shandon elaborates:

I know a huge number of West Seattle small businesses are closed on Mondays (as we usually are), and with Super Bowl being so late this year, we adjusted our hours a bit to give people chances to come in. We also have some cute bags and necklaces from West Seattle makers Nordy Made and Sea+Pine Designs that were custom made just for Alair!

CAKE POP-UP AT PAPER BOAT: If a sweet treat suits your Valentine plans, check out Sunday’s pop-up at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW):

Stop by and pick up a delicious treat for Valentine’s Day from local cake makers Emily & Drew Cain of Lovely & Dapper Desserts. They will be selling mini cakes with a festive Valentine twist, “My Passion For You” (chocolate and passion fruit) and “ Honey I Lavender You” (honey lavender) from 2-5 pm Sunday at the front of the shop. We can personally vouch for the deliciousness of these cakes and we are thrilled they will be joining us!

PET PHOTO BOOTH AT MUD BAY: On Saturday, Mud Bay in The Admiral District (2611 California SW) welcomes you and your dog, cat, or other small animal to a free Valentine-themed photo booth, noon-4 pm.

Anything Valentine-y at YOUR biz this weekend? Let us know so we can add – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!