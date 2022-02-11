Remembering Lisa C. Davidson, 1946-2022

Family and friends are remembering Lisa Craig Davidson, who lived in West Seattle for more than 25 years, and sharing this remembrance:

Lisa Craig Davidson

10/13/46 – 2/06/22

Surrounded by family and friends in her beloved home in Ellensburg, Lisa Craig Davidson quietly passed away after succumbing to a brief battle with lung cancer on Sunday afternoon, February 6th, 2022.

Lisa was born in Glen Ridge, NJ in 1946. She grew up in Greenwich, CT and attended Greenwich High School. Lisa spent her early years summering with her family in Rockport, MA and Belgrade Lakes, ME.

Lisa moved to Manhattan, NY at the age of 18 to start a modeling career. While in NY, she also worked for Life Magazine as an administrative assistant. Lisa then moved to Darien, CT, where she attended Norwalk Community College.

Lisa married Enfield “Flicky” Ford on the Lake in Belgrade Lakes, ME on August 18th, 1973. Lisa and Flicky enjoyed a busy family and social life between trips to NY, Maine, and Connecticut. Lisa and Flicky were divorced on March 27th, 1984.

Lisa moved to Seattle in 1991, where she worked for many years at the Mills Meyers Swartling law firm and enjoyed her home and community in West Seattle. While there, she was a passionate advocate for the homeless and enjoyed entertaining and meeting new people while working with premier Seattle catering catering company Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes.

Lisa moved to Sheridan, WY in 2008 and married Steve Monninger on July 17th, 2008. In 2009, Lisa moved to Paris, France, where she immersed herself in French art, food, and culture and discovered a hidden and impressive talent with oil painting. After returning from France, Lisa and Steve moved to Vancouver, B.C. in 2015 and were later divorced on March 9th, 2016.

Lisa returned to Seattle in 2016 and eventually migrated to her beloved home “Wedding Tree Farm” in Ellensburg. Lisa was very active in the Ellensburg community and made many close friends. She spent much of her time in Ellensburg volunteering with Kittitas County Friends of Animals (KCFOA) and FISH Food Bank.

Lisa loved life and she loved people. She was energy unbridled and moved happily wherever life took her. Lisa loved to live and she will be greatly missed.

Lisa is survived by her sister Lucy Davidson, brother Bill Davidson, niece Sydney Yates, nephew Christian Skovgaard, niece Laura Spuck, and nephew Carey Head. A memorial will be held to honor Lisa’s vivacious spirit and adventurous life in mid-April in Ellensburg.