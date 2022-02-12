HAPPENING NOW: 2 Fingers Social ‘takeover’ to get Till Dawn closer to opening

Extra fun tonight at 2 Fingers Social in South Delridge – gaming consoles are set up as part of a ‘takeover” night to raise money to help Till Dawn south of The Junction get open. When we first reported in October on Till Dawn coming to the former licensing-agency space at 5048 California SW, we didn’t have much info, but now we do.

Here’s what the two venues have in common: Andrew Spence as co-proprietor (different business partners, though, for each one). We talked with him at 2 Fingers Social tonight. Till Dawn will be a “super-nerd bar,” for “beer nerds, coffee nerds, gaming nerds.” High-end coffee and 75 bottled/canned beers from all over the world. International will be part of the flavor, in the “cyberpunk/’Blade Runner'” fusion sense, Spence says. That will include packaged snacks from Japanese rice candy to American junk food (chips, soda). The interior of Till Dawn is built out – Spence has been working on it for months – so tonight is to get them to the finish line with expenses from stocking to permitting.

Till Dawn, by the way, Spence says, is named for that time when gamers realize they’ve been up too long playing. The café hours won’t go that late – not finalized yet but maybe 8 am-10 pm-ish at the start. All ages. Same as for tonight’s event, until 11 at 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW), besides “gaming, drinking, and mingling,” you can get in on raffles and “free” beer from Future Primitive in nearby White Center for donors. (P.S. 2FS has outdoor seating as well as indoor.)