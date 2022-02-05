Future college student in your family? Seattle Promise deadline approaching

It’s college-application season. If you have a future college student in the family who’s considering West Seattle’s own South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) or one of its sibling colleges, they have just three weeks left until the deadline for the Seattle Promise scholarship. That’s the program that covers the costs of two years (whatever’s left to cover after other financial aid) for Seattle Public Schools (and certain charter high schools) graduates, as explained here. March 1st is the deadline for Class of 2022 students to apply. P.S. Prospective applicants might also be interested in upcoming online workshops about some of the accompanying paperwork.