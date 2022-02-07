FOLLOWUP: In-water, nighttime work at Lowman Beach store-restoration project will last longer than expected

A texter sent that photo a few days ago and wondered if the Lowman Beach Park shore-restoration work was really going to meet its deadline for completing in-water work. The answer – no – arrived in this update from Seattle Parks:

In January, Seattle Parks and Recreation and McClung Construction completed preparation and shoring for the seawall installation for the Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project in West Seattle. Unfortunately, one of the seawall precast panels was the wrong dimension and was unable to be installed. The team has been working around the clock to refabricate and recast this one panel segment. Once the new panel is delivered to the site, the contractor will resume installation of all panels starting on February 9, 2022, and be completed by February 23. This work must be performed at night to take advantage of the low tides.

The original permit for in-water work expired on February 15, however, we were granted a maximum two week extension by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and must have work completed by February 28.

Two work windows at low tides still needed to complete:

Resume installing the precast wall panels – This is expected to take another three to four nights of work.

Completion of Pelly Creek – This is expected to take another two or three nights of work. We were previously planning to complete this on the week of February 7-11 during normal working hours, however, it can only be completed after the seawall panels are installed. To meet the February 28 deadline for beach grading the contractor may need to work extended hours.

The contractor has obtained another Temporary Noise Variance Permit (6881011-NV) issued by Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI). The permit states work can occur between 7 PM and 7 AM starting Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 7 PM and stopping no later than Wednesday, February 23 at 7 AM.

Although the permit allows for 14 nights of work, the contractor expects to work a maximum of eight nighttime shifts. The contractor will do what is feasible to mitigate the inconvenience by keeping the noise levels down as much as possible, disabling backup alarms, and avoiding high-impact work.

Thank you to the neighbors for their patience and cooperation during the Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project.