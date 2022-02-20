CORONAVIRUS: One more weekend for city’s vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House High Point

As announced earlier this month, the city-supported COVID vaccination clinic in West Seattle – at Neighborhood House High Point – is closing after its next Friday/Saturday sessions. NH, a regional nonprofit, sent this announcement to thank the community:

Next Saturday, February 26, 2022 is the last day of the West Seattle Vaccination Clinic run by the city at Neighborhood House High Point.

Neighborhood House is honored to be have been able to partner with the city to provide this clinic space in our High Point building to connect community members to the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Thank you to the West Seattle community – we were so proud to serve you! Since the clinic opened in late October 2021, the Seattle Fire Department along with inaugural health partners Pliable have administered tens of thousands of shots, to children as young as 5 and grandparents and great-grandparents of all ages.

The dates and hours of operation as well as appointments for the High Point clinic can be found at www.seattle.gov/covid-19/vaccinations.

For over 100 years, Neighborhood House has created opportunities for those facing cultural, language, and systemic barriers to live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about this work throughout King County and Seattle at nhwa.org.