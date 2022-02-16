BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner plans pre-St. Patrick’s Day run

St. Patrick’s Day is one month from tomorrow. Since it’s on a Thursday this year, many celebrations will be held on the preceding weekend – like this one for which West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) invites you to register now:

We are doing something cool and partnering with Good Society Brewing on Sunday, March 13th at 9 am!

Join us for Group Run to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Meet at West Seattle Runner for 5k route around the ‘hood. Finish at Good Society Brewing

We ask that you sign up to take part (so Good Society can plan; they are opening early for us! And so we can decide if we need to arrange waves and an outside gathering). Please note that you need to mask up in the shop. You will have the option to be outside or indoors at Good Society. And of course, the run takes place outdoors, so this can be something to participate in a COVID-safe way.

Sign up by stopping by West Seattle Runner [2743 California SW] and purchasing an entry for $1.The dollar is to hold your place (if you choose to not attend after registering, please let us know, so your spot can go to someone on the waitlist). Each dollar will be given to Good Society staff as a tip. Soon, we will post a link to purchase on our web store. But we want first dibs to go to our customers before the public can sign up remotely. There will be a cap on the number of participants.

Good Society will donate part of proceeds to The West Seattle Food Bank or Social Justice Fund.

Wear your green or risk being pinched! There will be a raffle drawing to boot!!