Ailing harbor seal rescued from Lincoln Park beach.

Thanks to Kelly for the video above and S. for the photo below. Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, with the assistance of SR3, rescued an ailing harbor seal at Lincoln Park today. Seal Sitters’ Lynn Shimamoto tells WSB that this is a weaned pup they watched at the park this past Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It returned this afternoon “and was observed to be very thin and coughing … Shocking how much the pup’s condition had deteriorated.”

It’s been taken to SR3’s facility in Des Moines for evaluation. If you see a marime mammal on a West Seattle beach – or appearing to be in distress offshore – call Seal Sitters at 206-905-SEAL.