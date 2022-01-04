WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: New mayor’s first speech, and what else is happening

(Photo by Stewart L.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

NEW MAYOR’S FIRST SPEECH: Bruce Harrell has officially taken office as mayor. At 11 am on Seattle Channel, you can see his ceremonial public swearing-in, followed by his first speech, “about his vision for a united City.”

PORT COMMISSION: At noon online, the Seattle Port Commission meets, first time with its two newly elected commissioners Toshiko Grace Hasegawa and Hamdi Mohamed. The agenda includes information on how to watch/listen.

CITY COUNCIL: First council meeting of the year, 2 pm – with agenda items including election of the council’s new president. The agenda has viewing/commenting info.

DEMONSTRATION: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly sign-waving demonstration for racial justice.

ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: 4:30 pm, it’s the start of winter session. Registration is still open for new participants, as explained here.

TAE KWON DO: Winter session starts at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 6 pm – registration info here.

TRIVIA X 2: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something for a future listing, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!