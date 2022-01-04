MUSIC: Endolyne Children’s Choir winter session starts today – new singers welcome!

Young singer in the household? Endolyne Children’s Choir welcomes new participants for its winter session, which starts today! Here’s the announcement:

Endolyne Children’s Choir is excited to welcome all three of our choir levels back to in-person rehearsals this Winter Session. This is the first time that our youngest singers in our Debut Choir have been in person for two years and we are excited to welcome new singers to our non-audition choir. Registration for all levels, kindergarten to 12th grade, is open now. Visit form.jotform.com/213500279812148 to register!

Winter session dates: January 4 – March 8, with a concert on March 13.

Rehearsal location: Parish Hall at St. John the Baptist church: 3050 California Ave SW.

Rehearsal times:

Debut: 4:30-5:30 (for all singers in grades K-2)

Encore: 5:45-6:45 (for all singers in grades 3-5, and new ECC choristers in grade 6)

Advanced Ensemble: 7:00 – 8:30 (returning ECC choristers in grade 6, and all singers in grades 7-12)

Tuition: We offer 5 tiers of tuition pricing, from full tuition to full scholarship. You will select your tuition option when registering.

Covid Info: We will continue to follow our successful Covid Safety Plan.

Our staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated.

Our rehearsal space is large and well-ventilated.

All singers must provide proof of Covid vaccination, with the date of their second shot on or before 1/4/2022.

Singers will maintain a minimum 6 feet of distance when singing.

Singers must wear medical-grade 3-layer masks at all times (we always have masks available at rehearsal.)

Singers will have their temperatures checked upon arrival each week.

Winter session begins Tuesday, January 4th. Please visit endolynechoir.org for more information.