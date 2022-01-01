WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S DAY: Info for your Saturday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Troy Sterk)

Happy 2022! Here’s info to start the year:

TRANSPORTATION INFO:

*Metro is on a Saturday schedule, still with only the Emergency Snow Network routes

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses are on varied schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular 2-boat schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are on this SDOT map

EVENT TODAY

POLAR BEAR SWIM: If you want to join in this year’s traditional Polar Bear Swim at Alki Beach, be on the sand across from Duke’s Seafood (2516 Alki SW; WSB sponsor) in time for the countdown at 10 am sharp. Here’s the announcement.

NEW YEAR’S COFFEE

Closures aren’t as numerous on this holiday as Thanksgiving and Christmas so we don’t usually make comprehensive open/closed lists. But if you’re looking for coffee, here are a few shops planning to be open:

C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor is open 8 am-2 pm

Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) is open 9 am-2 pm

West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) opens at 7 am

Olympia Coffee (3840 California SW) opens at 8 am

Got info for today? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!