WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Notes for today/tonight

(Sunrise photo by Carolyn Newman)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and elsewhere, notes for today/tonight:

GARBAGE/RECYCLING/YARD WASTE CATCH-UP: Residential collection is back to regular days this week, and if you were missed the past two weeks, you can set out triple the usual amount, Seattle Public Utilities reminds you. Customers who were skipped twice also can take solid waste to a city transfer station at no charge.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Online at 2 pm, City Council members provide individual updates and previews of the week ahead. Here’s the agenda; you can watch via Seattle Channel.

OPEN D&D GROUP: Players welcome to drop in for this weekly group at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

