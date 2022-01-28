WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbed; package taken

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
STORE ROBBERY: The 7-11 at 35th/Avalon was robbed just after midnight, according to a brief report summary from Seattle Police. It says the store was held up by multiple people, at least one armed with a handgun; no descriptions in the summary, but we have requested more info from SPD and will add it if/when we get it.
PACKAGE TAKEN: Via email:
Had a package stolen from our porch (Wednesday) at 8:20 am. Looks like it may be teenagers in an older Honda Ridgeline. Hope a parent can see this and maybe stop future behavior. This was at California/Brandon. SPD (incident #) 2022-902092.
