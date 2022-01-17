WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car broken into in park lot

Heads up if this afternoon’s sunshine has you planning on driving to a local park. Just sent by Franki:

We wanted to share that sometime from 11:40 to 12:40 this morning our car was broken into while we were strolling in Lincoln Park. We parked our car in upper parking lot along Fauntleroy. The right side window was smashed and my mom’s purse was stolen. We are a bit befuddled on how this happened because there were so many people around in the parking lot! Just remember to stay safe and don’t leave belongings visible in your car.

General advice is not to leave anything in your car, visible or not – thieves have been known to break in on spec.