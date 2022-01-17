West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car broken into in park lot

January 17, 2022 2:43 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Heads up if this afternoon’s sunshine has you planning on driving to a local park. Just sent by Franki:

We wanted to share that sometime from 11:40 to 12:40 this morning our car was broken into while we were strolling in Lincoln Park. We parked our car in upper parking lot along Fauntleroy. The right side window was smashed and my mom’s purse was stolen. We are a bit befuddled on how this happened because there were so many people around in the parking lot! Just remember to stay safe and don’t leave belongings visible in your car.

General advice is not to leave anything in your car, visible or not – thieves have been known to break in on spec.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car broken into in park lot"

  • WW Resident January 17, 2022 (2:53 pm)
    They really need to do a sting in that parking lot. It’s like an almost guarantee bust

  • ACE January 17, 2022 (3:19 pm)
    Sorry this happened to you Franki. Same thing happened to me last year. Same location, broad daylight, nice day with lots of people around. Person broke window and there was glass all over my daughters car seat. :(I only bring what I can carry now when at Lincoln Park and have learned to rock a fanny pack if I have wallet, cell, etc. with me.

