WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 photos and a request

To commemorate the last Seahawks game of the year, here’s another “football Sunday” bird-photo gallery, thanks to WSB readers who have sent more fab photos of West Seattle sightings. Above, Mark Dale photographed two Pileated Woodpeckers in High Point. Below, a Belted Kingfisher, from Ann Anderson:

Jerry Simmons found a Steller’s Jay with what appears to be a frosted peanut:

Bald Eagles are in view around West Seattle – James Tilley photographed a not-yet-mature one:

Eileen Wurst was surprised to see one high up in a Highland Park tree, near 8th/Holden:

Another surprise sighting – Jon Wright says it’s unusual to see a Northern Flicker at his feeder, but one showed up in our recent snow:

On the water – Matt Olson photographed a Rhinoceros Auklet off Duwamish Head:

Great Blue Herons are always a mesmerizing sight – this photo is from Stewart L.:

This one’s from Tom Trulin:

Finally, a hummingbird photo from Jerry Simmons, and a request:

Community naturalist Kersti Muul is gathering data on how extreme weather affects hummingbirds – if you found any dead hummers, she has some questions for you in this survey

Meantime, thanks again to everyone sharing their sightings! westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us newsworthy photos of all kinds (if it’s urgent/breaking, text our hotline at 206-293-6302).