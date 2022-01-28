West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

30℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts

January 28, 2022 6:03 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:03 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Today’s forecast foresees sunshine, after a very chilly morning, with a high in the 40s.

WEEKEND ALERTS

Saturday – the two-piece second work platform will be raised under the West Seattle Bridge, with a detour for people using Terminal 102 at the south end of Harbor Island. … Also on Saturday, SDOT “will be addressing vegetation overgrowth and clearing sidewalks on East Marginal Way S between South Hudson St [map] and South Alaska St. … Traffic impacts may include the closure of the northbound curb lane.”

Sunday – low-bridge closures of up to half an hour each around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm, for more preparatory work looking ahead to that bridge’s repairs.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on regular schedules.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

675th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras are still in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts"

  • D January 28, 2022 (6:48 am)
    Reply

    I hit a couple icy patches this morning. Be careful out there!

  • Michelle January 28, 2022 (7:13 am)
    Reply

    For anyone trying to get to the east side: 520E is closed at Montlake and there’s an accident (or something) on I90 right before the Mercer island tunnel. Probably best to go around the bottom of the lake until it clears (we are literally not moving right now).

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.