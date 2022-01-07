TRAFFIC ALERT: South Park street flooding

We’re getting multiple reports of street flooding in South Park this morning – in the wake of the 9 am high tide and the (now finally easing) heavy rain. The video above from 5th Avenue South and South Holden is by Clay DeRooy; the photos below are from Curtis Allan:

We just heard a police dipatch for a vehicle stuck in the water at 5th/Holden so steer clear of the area for a while. Drainage issues have been a longstanding problem in South Park – there’s some work under way now to try to alleviate it.