‘Notes of Kindness’ mystery messages still turning up in West Seattle

It’s been almost a year since first word of mysterious musings, labeled “Notes of Kindness,” turning up around West Seattle. Today, Stewart L. found two of them and sent us photos:

I came across two separate Notes of Kindness on my morning stroll through Don Armeni this morning. Each contained in a plastic sandwich bag. From the numbers on them, looks like there could be a many as 400 of them out there. Someone is making an effort to be kind, which is always appreciated.

These were numbered 173 and 181 of 400 – so if you haven’t happened onto one yet, there’s still hope.