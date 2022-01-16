In case you’re wondering too: No, the garbage strike does NOT include West Seattle

Several people have asked us today whether our area’s residential solid-waste collection is affected by the strike against Republic Services. So in case you’re wondering too, the short answer: No. Long answer: In West Seattle and elsewhere, Seattle Public Utilities contracts with other companies for pickup – Waste Management and Recology. Their drivers are NOT on strike – the strike is against Republic only. The walkout started a month ago in San Diego and has since spread to Republic facilities in King County. While the city does work with a Republic-operated recycling facility, an SPU spokesperson is quoted in The Seattle Times as saying that will not affect service.

P.S. Separate from the strike situation, tomorrow’s MLK Day holiday also will NOT affect service in West Seattle, though some other areas of the city are on a one-day delay, as explained here.