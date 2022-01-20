CORONAVIRUS: New reduced schedule for Seattle Public Library branches – here’s what will and won’t change locally

After a series of spot closures, the Seattle Public Library system is now moving to a reduced schedule citywide because of “ongoing staffing shortages related to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.” We’ve compared the new hours for local branches with the current hours – two local branches will have no changes, three will each be closed one day a week. Here are the West Seattle/South Park schedules from the list that SPL says will take effect tomorrow (Friday, January 21st):

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW – adding Saturday closure

o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

o Closed Friday and Saturday

High Point Branch, 3411 SW Raymond St. – no change

o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

South Park Branch, 8604 Eighth Ave. S. – adding Sunday closure

o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

o Closed Sunday

Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. SW – no change

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

o Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

West Seattle Branch, 2306 42nd Ave. SW – adding Friday closure

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday

o Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

o Closed Friday