CORONAVIRUS: New reduced schedule for Seattle Public Library branches – here’s what will and won’t change locally

After a series of spot closures, the Seattle Public Library system is now moving to a reduced schedule citywide because of “ongoing staffing shortages related to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.” We’ve compared the new hours for local branches with the current hours – two local branches will have no changes, three will each be closed one day a week. Here are the West Seattle/South Park schedules from the list that SPL says will take effect tomorrow (Friday, January 21st):
Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW – adding Saturday closure
o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
o Closed Friday and Saturday
High Point Branch, 3411 SW Raymond St. – no change
o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
South Park Branch, 8604 Eighth Ave. S. – adding Sunday closure
o 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
o 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
o Closed Sunday
Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. SW – no change
o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday
o Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
West Seattle Branch, 2306 42nd Ave. SW – adding Friday closure
o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday
o Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
o Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
o Closed Friday
The SPL announcement says the “new, temporary schedule was created based on factors such as geographic spread, staffing availability in the region, and neighborhood use.” Book drops will remain open on days that branches are closed.
