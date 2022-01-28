BIZNOTE: New mural reveals business move in Admiral

We’ve had several recent questions about work at the former Muttley Crew space on 42nd SW just north of SW Admiral Way. Finally an answer arrived via this photo – thanks to Melissa for sending it with word that West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen is painting it! We went over to try to get info in person but were unsuccessful; today we got email confirmation that it’ll be the new home of DogCity. The business is currently in The Triangle but has to move because its site is part of the upcoming 2-building Sweeney Blocks project (which just finished going through Design Review in November). The photo shows the east side of the building; DogCity says Hansen will be painting the north side too.