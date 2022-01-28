West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

BIZNOTE: New mural reveals business move in Admiral

January 28, 2022 10:57 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Pets | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

We’ve had several recent questions about work at the former Muttley Crew space on 42nd SW just north of SW Admiral Way. Finally an answer arrived via this photo – thanks to Melissa for sending it with word that West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen is painting it! We went over to try to get info in person but were unsuccessful; today we got email confirmation that it’ll be the new home of DogCity. The business is currently in The Triangle but has to move because its site is part of the upcoming 2-building Sweeney Blocks project (which just finished going through Design Review in November). The photo shows the east side of the building; DogCity says Hansen will be painting the north side too.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: New mural reveals business move in Admiral"

  • Heather January 28, 2022 (11:22 am)
    Reply

    We are truly so lucky to have Desmond Hansen in our community. His skill and talent are like no other. 

  • Paul January 28, 2022 (11:37 am)
    Reply

    Beautiful art!  Is Muttley Crew Cuts no longer in West Seattle?  Their website says nothing.    

    • WSB January 28, 2022 (11:40 am)
      Reply

      They closed quietly some months back. A few readers mentioned that they appeared to be gone but we couldn’t reach them for confirmation via email or phone, nor could we determine whether they were still open elsewhere. – TR

