ALSO TONIGHT: Online town hall with four local elected officials

Lots of government-related news today. Just received one more announcement – an online event to which you’re invited tonight:

Your representatives in the State Senate, State House, and U.S. House of Representatives – all West Seattle residents – are inviting yo8u to a live online town hall at 6:30 tonight:

Join Sen. Joe Nguyen, Rep. Eileen Cody, and Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, for a virtual town hall–featuring Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal! The town hall will begin with an introduction by each participant, move into a conversation about the issues facing Washington in the build up to the 2022 Legislative Session, and end with questions from the audience. The Legislators will also answer participant questions during the stream, but if you would like to submit a question ahead of time, please send an email to sdc.media@leg.wa.gov with the subject line “34th Town Hall.”

You can see the stream here.