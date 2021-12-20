WINTER SOLSTICE 2021: 3 ways to celebrate it in West Seattle tomorrow

(Sunday night’s sunset, photographed from Fauntleroy by Monty Hernandez)

Tomorrow at 7:59 am, winter arrives, and the sun starts its climb in the sky anew. This year, from morning to night, you have multiple ways to celebrate the winter solstice in West Seattle, including:

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: 3:45-4:45 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch.

SOLSTICE CLEANSE: Join CleanupSEA for 11:30 am optional meditation at Cormorant Cove Park (3701 Beach Drive SW) followed by an Alki Point cleanup at noon, from Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive).

LANDLELIGHT LABYRINTH WALK & SOLSTICE SINGING: Hosted by the Westside UU Congregation at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 5-9 pm labyrinth walking, with 7-8 pm service.

Full details on all of the above are atop the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.