WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow sightings

(Sunset with fkurries at Solstice Park, photographed by Michelle Green Arnson)

Thanks for the reports! Snow showers moved through the area this past hour, as Christmas Day made way for Christmas night – we received reports from all over the peninsula (and saw them ourselves from Upper Fauntleroy to White Center). Snowplow crews have been out on patrol – we saw this one by Roxbury Safeway (which attracted an audience, apparently for lunch crumbs):

The mid-afternoon forecast update is in – though the Winter Weather Advisory alert remains in effect until 4 pm tomorrow, the National Weather Service still isn’t forecasting anything major:

TONIGHT…Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. SUNDAY…Windy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Highs near 30. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. SUNDAY NIGHT…Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Let us know if/when you see more snow – text our hotline at 206-293-6302 – thank you!