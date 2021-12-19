WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(Great Blue Heron photographed in the Junction area by Barbara Greenlee)

LOW-BRIDGE REMINDER: At approximately 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm, the West Seattle low bridge will close to surface traffic for up to half an hour while testing is done for upcoming repairs/rehabilitation. Metro plans to divert buses to the 1st Avenue S Bridge during the first two.

VACCINATIONS: 8:30 am-4:30 pm clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), hosted by Pliable. Update from our original story on this – everyone is welcome to walk-up, both adults and kids.

CHURCHES: Most are both streaming and holding in-person services. We’ve compiled this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (P.S. We’re listing Christmas services in our Holiday Guide – send us the info if yours isn’t already there! – westseattleblog@gmail.com)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Along with food – holiday greenery! Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

SANTA AT THE MARKET: While you’re there today, get your DIY photo with Santa – presented by West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays!

SALE AT WYATT’S JEWELERS: The “6 Days of Giving” start today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor) – today, in store only, 10 percent off silver jewelry. Open 10 am-6 pm.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Eli Rosenblatt, 10:30 am, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), kid music! Tickets/info here.

BONUS HOLIDAY SHOPPING @ THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Extra shopping time at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) – they’re usually closed Sunday but today will be open 11 am to 4 pm.

FOOD & CLOTHING DRIVE: Alki UCC is accepting donations 11 am-3 pm. (6115 SW Hinds)

SHUG’S MINI POP-UP: Holiday pop-up with Baked Alaska, ice cream, more. Noon-4 pm, also pre-orderable. Info here. (California/Charlestown)

CLASSIC NOVELS & MOVIES CLUB DISCUSSES CHRISTMAS STORIES: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing explains what the club’s discussing today.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Fourth weekend concludes for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, matinee at 3 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ RADIO PLAY: Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) concludes its run with a 3 pm performance today. Our calendar listing has more info, including ticketing.

