WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 5 things to do this weekend

As always, we will start each day this weekend with a list of what’s happening. But tonight we’re pulling out a few holiday highlights for an extra mention:

JOIN A HOLIDAY SCAVENGER HUNT: Final weekend for this scavenger hunt. Organizer Alice Kuder says 23 teams are participating – almost double last year – and it’s not too late to jump in for the final weekend. Here’s another team selfie:

The Winter Wander website explains how to play.

SHOP THE FIRST-EVER HOLIDAY MARKET @ HERON’S NEST: If you haven’t been to The Heron’s Nest – just uphill, and yet a world away, from West Marginal Way – Saturday’s first-ever holiday market, 10 am-6 pm, is a perfect opportunity. Details are in our calendar listing. $1 entry fee. (4815 15th SW)

TAKE YOUR PIC WITH SANTA: Multiple chances this weekend – My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW) will host Santa 11 am-2 pm Saturday; he’s scheduled to visit the Menashe Family Lights (5605 Beach Drive SW) 6 pm-10 pm Saturday (bring a nonperishable-food donation); and you’ll find him at Tram’s Salon (4110 California SW) on Sunday, 11 am-2 pm

HIGHLAND PARK PTA’S COMMUNITY HOLIDAY PARTY: All are welcome to celebrate the season at Drunky Two Shoes (9655 16th SW, White Center) with the Highland Park Elementary PTA on Sunday, noon-4 pm. Santa photos, free cocoa bar for kids, drink specials for grownups, HPEPTA gets part of the proceeds.

SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON THE RUN: Finish the weekend with an invigorating and cheery tradition, the annual West Seattle Christmas Lights Run, 4:30 pm from West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – info here.

Check out our Holiday Guide for much more, this weekend and beyond – and let us know if you have something special going on and we don’t have it listed yet – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!