WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Woodland Wonderland’

Tonight’s photo is from Valerie, who tells us about her display: “The inspiration this year was a ski lodge in the woods and the animals that live there. Please visit 3431 48th Ave SW [map] and enjoy a walk through a Woodland Wonderland.” We’re adding it to the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide; you can also see all the featured displays archived here (newest to oldest). And if you have one to suggest – yours or someone else’s, with or without photo(s) – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!