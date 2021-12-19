WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Bright balcony, plus, ‘Santa rides again!’

Doubling up again tonight in case you’re going out to look at lights on this non-rainy night:

Lots of brightly lit apartment/condo balconies in West Seattle, particularly along Alki and Harbor Avenues. Josh sent photos/video of this one: “Awesome!! On Alki Ave & 56th.” [map] Note the video in the display:

In Gatewood, Yma‘s photo comes with a story:

Santa rides again! My favorite blow-up, Santa riding a polar bear, went kaput at the end of last December. I thought he was a goner – but family urged me to try & fix him. I ordered a new motor/blower, carefully did a replacement & voila! Come see him & his buddy Mariachi Santa at 4116 SW Portland [map].

Thanks again to everyone who’s contributed locations/photos (westseattleblog@gmail.com) – still time to get more in, as we hope to keep it going through New Year’s Eve – every place we’ve shown is archived here and listed in our Holiday Guide.