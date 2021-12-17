WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 2 for your ears as well as your eyes

With a lot of light-viewing likely this weekend, we’re stepping up to two featured displays per night. Tonight – two set to music!

In Gatewood, Mark and Jo are again presenting Austin Street Christmas Lights – here’s a sample:

They explain, “We have a number of songs synced to music – just tune your car radio to 100.9 as you get close, and you’ll hear the music. This year, we added some new spotlights that make the house even more colorful, and a button to hear the music from the sidewalk. We’ll have the music on from 4 pm to 10 pm. You can find us on SW Austin Street between 37th and 39th.” [map]

Meantime, Brian tells us about a display in the 3800 block of 36th SW [map] and sent the link to this:

Brian says, “My neighbor has a great musical Christmas light show set up. Music is playing on FM 99.5.”

