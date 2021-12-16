WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 12,000 of them!

The Davis Family Christmas Lights are back for another year! Just west of The Junction, this display is always an eye-catcher, especially the planting-strip trees:

This year, the Davises tell us, they put up “approximately 12,000 lights, with about 75% LEDs.” They’re at 4152 46th SW [map]. We’re adding this to the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide (you can also see all the showcased displays, newest to oldest, in this WSB archive).

Got lights? Seen lights? Send the location, with or without photo(s), to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!