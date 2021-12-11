West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

UPDATE: Short-lived water-rescue response off 61st/Alki

December 11, 2021 2:30 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

2:30 PM: Seattle Fire is dispatching a “major water-rescue response” to 61st/Alki after the Coast Guard reported to them that “three or more paddleboarders are in distress.” This as the weather suddenly gets ugly again. Updates to come.

2:36 PM: They’re trying to get a better read on the location – the person(s) in trouble may be close to the state ferry Tacoma in Elliott Bay.

2:39 PM: An SFD boat has reached the three paddleboarders, and a boat from the ferry, and says they’re NOT in distress, so the response is being canceled.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Short-lived water-rescue response off 61st/Alki"

  • AN December 11, 2021 (2:35 pm)
    Reply

    What the actual F is wrong with people, seriously? Like you look at the weather forecast and think, “yeah, paddle boarding, that sounds good!”?!?!?!?!? Unreal.

    • WSB December 11, 2021 (2:46 pm)
      Reply

      We were in that area barely an hour or so and it was beautiful – sunny, fairly calm. Don’t know anything about who these are, where they left from, or when, but the stormy weather swept in fairly quickly.

