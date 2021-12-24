Shop local! Christmas Eve hours, and what else is up for your Friday

(Decorated tree by the ALKI lettering at 59th/Admiral)

This is it – if you still have gifts to buy, not much time left! But many local independent retailers are open for your last-minute shopping. Our list of what’s up on this Christmas Eve starts with hours for at stores for which we have info:

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: 10 am-1 pm are the hours today for Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor). Even if you’re not buying someone a guitar – how about merch? (Closed for post-holiday break after today, until January 4th.)

WYATT’S JEWELERS: Christmas Eve hours are 10 am-2 pm at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor). Free gift with $200+ purchase. (Wyatt’s also plans a post-Christmas break!)

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor): Open 10 am-5 pm.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor): Open until 4 pm. “Got an ugly Christmas Sweater? Wear it to the shop before close and spend $50 and you will be entered in a raffle for a 1/2 day walk-and-wade trip on the Sound!”

AVALON GLASSWORKS (2914 SW Avalon Way): Open 11 am-2 pm.

TAILS TO ASTONISH (4850 California SW): Open 11 am-6:30 pm.

FLEURT (4536 California SW): Open 10 am-4 pm.

BIN 41 (4707 California SW): Open 10 am-3 pm.

EASY STREET RECORDS (California/Alaska): Open 9 am-5 pm.

YOUNGSTOWN/HEARTBEET HOLIDAY SHOP (6032 California SW): “Holiday shop featuring local BIPOC, LGBTQ, and female creators and artists at Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Cafe’s seating space.” Open 9 am-3 pm today.

Someplace to add that’s open today? Text us ASAP – 206-293-6302! Here’s what else you should know today:

GROCERY STORES CLOSING EARLY: Here’s our list of those times, plus tomorrow’s plans.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY/TONIGHT: Here’s our list with that info (and who’s open tomorrow).

CHURCH SERVICES TONIGHT: Seven local churches sent their info – they’re listed in our <strong>Holiday Guide.

LIBRARIES CLOSED TODAY: Both the Seattle Public Library and King County Library System are closed today as well as tomorrow.

USPS MAIL: Mail will be delivered today, but not tomorrow. If you’re planning to mail something from a blue USPS box today, do it before noon, because they’re planning early pickups. More info here.

Additions/changes? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you and Merry Christmas Eve!