Thanks for sending the photos/video! (Above, from Jean; below, from Sean.) As we first reported Monday, firefighters are using the destined-for-demolition building at 3417 Harbor SW for training.

You’ll note in the clip that they’re using power tools – a common sound/sight at house fires, once the flames have reached the attic.

The site just north of the West Seattle Bridge is planned for a 115-unit apartment building.