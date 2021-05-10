West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Another new tenant planned for Westwood Village

May 10, 2021 12:43 pm
Last week, we reported that an Xfinity store is on the way to the center of Westwood Village. Today, news of another tenant for that same section of the center: The updated directory map included in listings for center vacancies shows Pet Supplies Plus as “coming soon” to the spaces next to Ulta Beauty.

Pet Supplies Plus is headquartered in Michigan and has more than 400 stores, operating on a franchise model, though a check of its website suggests this would be its first Northwest location. We have an inquiry out to the company to ask about the opening timeline. Westwood Village currently has one pet-supply store, Pet Pros – a Seattle-headquartered mini-chain – on the center’s east side.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Another new tenant planned for Westwood Village"

  • AIDM May 10, 2021 (12:53 pm)
    I guess it is Xfinity not Infinity.Wow, Pet Pros must not be happy that the owner is leasing so close to another pet supply company. Are they sticking around as well?

    • WSB May 10, 2021 (1:32 pm)
      Fixed Xfinity, thanks.

  • Tomas May 10, 2021 (1:17 pm)
    Two pet shops, two discount clothing chains – what is going thru the owners minds?!?

