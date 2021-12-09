Art Walk, bridge briefing, tree auction, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Reminders about what’s up for the hours ahead – from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

(Added: WSB photo @ Daystar)

CLOTHING DRIVE WITH COFFEE: Happening now and continuing until 11:30 am – as previewed Wednesday – Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) is hosting a drive-up clothing drive, and donors get complimentary coffee drinks. (UPDATE: Though the coffee’s only available until 11:30 am, you can drop off donations at Daystar in the lobby until 5 pm.)

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE BRIEFING: If you’re interested in more specifics about what’s involved in the final phase of West Seattle Bridge repair, this is the briefing to watch. The Community Task Force meets online at 4 pm and will hear from contractor Kraemer North America. Also on the agenda: Mayor Jenny Durkan, who convened the task force and is now about to leave office. Here’s how to watch.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, HOLIDAY EDITION: 5 pm “until late,” extra reasons to visit West Seattle Art Walk venues tonight, with Santa Claus roaming The Junction, some venues offering holiday markets/sales, plus live music! All that is in our preview. You can also preview more of the artists and venues on the official Art Walk website – not only the places where you will find art/artists, but also the restaurants/bars offering food/drink specials to everyone who’s out Art Walk-ing.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: Prospective preK through 4th-grade families are invited to this online Information Night for Westside School (WSB sponsor). RSVP to tedh@westsideschool.org to get the attendance info.

TREE AUCTION: Here’s a chance to get a Christmas tree that someone else decorated, all ready to set up in your office or home. The Brookdale Admiral Heights Festival of Trees ends tonight with an auction, 6-8 pm, to fundraise for charity by auctioning off the decorated, donated trees that have been on display. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP to be there. (2326 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm online, Dr, Julie Pham talks about the “Hidden Histories” of the Vietnam War in this month’s author presentation co-presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library. Our calendar listing has details, including how to attend,

LIVE MUSIC: Blues Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6-9 pm.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Third week for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)