THURSDAY: Santa, shopping, music, more during holiday-season West Seattle Art Walk

Tomorrow night brings the last West Seattle Art Walk of the year – wrapped up with extra holiday fun. First, the list of participating venues:

Those holiday extras include Santa himself, strolling The Junction 6-9 pm, posing with you for selfies.

It’s also “Shop Late Thursday” in The Junction, and participating businesses will beckon you in with luminarias. You’ll also be able to shop two holiday markets at Junction businesses, according to Art Walk coordinator Reeve Washburn:

Jet City Labs + Clay Cauldron = Jet City Cauldron, at Jet City’s venue: 4546 1/2 California Ave SW (enter in the alley between California and 41st) and Bin 41: 4707 California Ave SW Jet City: Jewelry, terrariums, photography, collage, paper goods, abstract art. Bin 41: jewelry, photography, digital art on wood and acrylic, fused glass, and T’s creations! For our ‘gnome in the home’ fans, there will be a new stash available for purchase at the event!

Outside The Junction, the southernmost Art Walk venue Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights (4208 SW 100th) has extended their holiday sale – jewelry, custom clothing, ceramics, more.

One more extra tomorrow night – two more “Art of Music” live performances – both 6-7:40 pm: Jim Page at Great American Diner in The Junction, Veronica Malki at Copper Coin in The Admiral District.

Browse more venues and artists on the official preview page for tomorrow’s Art Walk, which starts at 5 pm and continues “until late.” (WSB is media sponsor for the WSAW.)