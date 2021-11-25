PHOTOS: First-ever Festival of Trees at Brookdale Admiral Heights

Another first-ever West Seattle holiday event is under way – the Brookdale Admiral Heights Festival of Trees. Decorated, donated trees are all around the lobby at 2326 California SW.

Some are traditional, and some are whimsical – this one seems to have trapped the Grinch:

The one below has a Mardi Gras theme, in keeping with its donor, nearby restaurant Circa, whose menu includes New Orleans specialties:

Other donors include longtime WSB sponsor Illusions Hair Design – cards will be up soon so you know which local business or organization donated which tree. And that matters, because in two weeks, they’ll all be auctioned off for charity:

You can visit the Brookdale AH lobby 8 am-8 pm daily to see the trees until December 9th – that night, 6-8 pm, they’ll have a gala auction, fundraising for the Rotary Club of West Seattle 360 for Good campaign. No admission charge but please RSVP for the gala, 206-512-7730 or tmeade@brookdale.com. P.S. If you can, bring nonperishable food when you visit – there’s a West Seattle Food Bank bin by the front door.